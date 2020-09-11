1/1
Peggy Wann Spangler
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Peggy Wann Spangler

November 24, 1941 - September 8, 2020

Peggy Wann "Mamaw" Spangler, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late William and Zora Wann Pippin, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She retired after over 30 years from the Corner Dog House, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Spangler. Surviving include her children, Beverly "Beck" Stafford and husband Robert, Glenn Spangler, Randy Spangler and wife Susan; grandchildren, Jessi, Joshua, and Jeremy; great-grandchild, Neelan; special grandchildren, Hannah and Holly Taylor, Benjamin Stafford and wife, Julia; sister-in-law and best friend, Pat Mullins.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Deaconess Donna Camper officiating. The burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Mullins, Brian Mullins, Joshua Spangler, Jeremy Spangler, Dan Spangler, and David Taylor. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OUODBU

Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
