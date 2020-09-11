1/1
Phyllis Ann Pickle Boone
1936 - 2020
Boone, Phyllis Ann Pickle

December 12, 1936 - September 8, 2020

Mrs. Phyllis Ann Pickle Boone, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born in Pound, VA on December 12, 1936, to the late Ray and Bessie Pearl Miller Pickle. Mrs. Boone was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse and provided her patients with over thirty years of compassionate care. Her last place of employment was in the Urology Department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. During her career she was a member and also served one year as president for a nurse registry and worked for the American Red Cross, managing mobile blood donations. She was a magnificent wife, mother, grandmother, seamstress, hostess, and cook that will be greatly missed by her large family and close friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boone is preceded in death by her two brothers, James and Bruce Pickle. Surviving are her husband of sixty-two years, Jim Boone; two daughters, Andrea Boone (Erin) of New York and Jennifer Boone of Charlotte; a grandson, Henry Preston Boone; two sisters, Elaine Laughrey of Rosenberg, TX and Linda Draper (David) of Kingsport, TN; a sister-in-law, Patsy Smith (Jim) of Greensboro; and many loving nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Randy Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
