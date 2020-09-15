1/1
Randall Lynn "Randy" Trail

June 26, 1968 - September 13, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Randall Lynn Trail, age 52, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Randy always said – "you either love me or you hate me." For the people Randy loved, he had a heart of gold and would sacrifice all he had. Randy's words were as big as his actions. He loved his children more than life, but the arrival of his grandson Marshall changed his world and way of living. Most folks knew Randall as Randy, Rand-Dually, or…., well that's not a nice name….but when he was called "Pappaw" everything stopped. Randy was a hard worker and took pride in making the safest trucks with Volvo for 23 years. His boss, work family, family and friends all agree – there will never be another Randy. It should be mentioned, Randy left this world loving what made him feel free and happy, riding two wheels.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar "Little Man" Trail; paternal grandparents, Roy and Katherine Trail; and maternal grandparents, Jim and Gladys Russell. Randy is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 33 years, Melissa Trail of Chilhowie, Va.; daughter, Brandi Nichole Trail and Shawn Steiner of Marion, Va.; son, Taylor Wayne Trail of Chilhowie, Va.; and grandson, Marshall Waylon Trail.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend John Graham officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of Randall Lynn Trail, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Randy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
