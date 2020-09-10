1/1
Richard Leon Moran
Richard Leon Moran

Richard Leon Moran, 89, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie Bowman Moran; and his parents, Aubrey and Nannie DeHart Moran.

He is survived by his sons, Bobby Moran and Dale Moran; grandson, Patrick Moran (Morgan); great-grandson, Daniel Moran; sister, Alma Yearout; brother-in-law, Edwin Bowman (Ann); nieces, Amy Lee, Annette Yearout, Janice Yearout-Patton, and Rebecca Eggleston; and special friends, Maude Hunter-Sloan and Larry Perkins.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor James Cockram officiating. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.maberryfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
