Richard Leon Moran
Richard Leon Moran, 89, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie Bowman Moran; and his parents, Aubrey and Nannie DeHart Moran.
He is survived by his sons, Bobby Moran and Dale Moran; grandson, Patrick Moran (Morgan); great-grandson, Daniel Moran; sister, Alma Yearout; brother-in-law, Edwin Bowman (Ann); nieces, Amy Lee, Annette Yearout, Janice Yearout-Patton, and Rebecca Eggleston; and special friends, Maude Hunter-Sloan and Larry Perkins.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor James Cockram officiating. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.