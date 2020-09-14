Richard T. Wilson



Richard T. Wilson, 81 years of age, of the Watkins Branch section of Grundy, Va., went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Richard passed at his home with his wife, daughter, son and his special fur baby.



Richard was born on June 27, 1939, in Raven, Virginia. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith. He was the son of the late Glen and Allie Mae (Jessie) Wilson. Richard was a graduate of Richlands High School, 1962 Graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and received his master's degree from Averett University. While attending Lincoln Memorial University, Richard met the love of his life Mary Nell (Haley) Wilson in Harrogate, Tennessee. Upon graduation from LMU, Richard and Mary were married. Richard became employed by the Internal Revenue Service. Even though a college graduate and federal employee, Richard was drafted in the U.S. Army. Richard served proudly his term of military service. Upon completion of his service to his country, Richard returned to Southwest Virginia. Richard became employed by Dent K. Burk and Associates. This new job led Richard and Mary to Buchanan County. Though only planning to stay a short time, instead they built their life, raised their family and made so many friends in the community. After leaving Dent K. Burk, Richard went on to start Richard T. Wilson Bookkeeping Services that he operated until his death. Richard was also one of the remaining original employees of Keen Mountain Correctional Center in the Business Office serving 30 years of employment. Richard also worked for almost 20 years as an adjunct instructor of business for Southwest Community College.



Richard was so proud of his family, he leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Nell (Haley) Wilson of Grundy, Va.; his daughter, Ruth (Wilson) Blankenship, John and his beloved grandson, Matthew; his son, Richard "Travis" Wilson, Kristie Robinson, her daughters, Ashley and Summer, both special to Richard. Richard as importantly loved his pug dog, just like his children, Allie Mae. Allie brought great companionship to Richard and Mary. Of course, of his life-long friends in Buchanan County, many of them his colleagues and co-workers at Keen Mountain Correction Center. Richard is also survived by his sisters, Myrtle Hooker and Katherine Putney. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Allie Mae, and brothers, Dr. David Wilson and Bill Wilson.



Friends may call at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m.



Funeral services for RICHARD T. WILSON will be conducted Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Eugene Whited and Rod Whicker officiating with burial to follow at the Greenhills Memory Gardens, in Claypool Hill, Va.



Active pallbearers will be Mike Leonard, Elijah Leonard, Dave Oslin, Chris Harrison, Craig Rife and Ron Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Pittman, Mark Johnson, Tim Lowe, Tommy Compton, David Thornsbury, Matthew Blankenship and John Blankenship.



In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to a charity that is special to you and will help others. Those that knew Richard, helping others anyway possible brought great joy to his heart. So, in his death, he wants to keep helping others.



