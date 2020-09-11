Dr. Robert Andrew Abernathy
Dr. Robert Andrew Abernathy, 96, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, from congestive heart failure at Mission Hospital, Asheville, N.C. He was an extraordinary man, physician, husband and father, as well as a gifted singer, avid reader, and possessor of the most remarkable laugh.
Dr. Abernathy, or "Dr. Bob" as he was called by many, was born to Robert Andrew and Catherine Gibson Abernathy on September 1, 1924, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where his Navy Commander father was stationed. The family settled in Lynchburg after his father left the Navy and he graduated from the Virginia Episcopal School.
Bob Abernathy was a member of the "Greatest Generation," enlisting in the Army Air Corps in March, 1943. As part of the 99th Infantry, he participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He was severely injured on Christmas Day, 1944, with shrapnel into his back, lung and stomach, for which he was awarded both a Purple Star and a Bronze Star. While recovering from his wounds, he decided to enter the medical field.
In 1950, he received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He met and married Mary Katherine ("Kitty") East, and they eventually have four children. After a short solo practice, he moved the family to Richlands, Va. to join the Clinch Valley Hospital, where he remained for many years.
Dr. Abernathy received many honors during his medical career. He was a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and was awarded the Laureate in Medicine by the American College of Physicians. He served on the Virginia State Board of Medicine, and was President of the Virginia Society of Internal Medicine. He retired from Clinch Valley Hospital in 1990. However, he will be remembered most fondly by his many patients in the area for his compassion and ability to really listen. "Folks will tell you what's wrong with them if you let them."
Dr. Abernathy was also a valued member of his community, having leadership roles in many civic organizations. He was also very active in his church – first St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richlands and later Parish of St. Eugene in Asheville.
Following the death of his first wife, he married "the love of his life," Faye Hylton Sisk, on August 1, 1983. On two different occasions, they volunteered in Kenya, Africa – he at a clinic and she at a school for deaf children. When they returned, he volunteered at a free clinic in Richlands until 2004. The couple also traveled extensively for many years.
Bob and Faye divorced in 2004, but remained in contact. He moved to Weaverville, N.C., to be with daughter Beth. While in Weaverville, he volunteered for many years two days a week at the Asheville Buncombe Christian Community Ministries (ABCCM) Medical Clinic. He also was a Chaplain in the St. Vincent DePaul Society of the Asheville conference, and was a Benedictine Oblate connected to Belmont Abbey in Belmont, N.C. He published his memoirs, Dr. Bob's Marvelous Adventures in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parentsl; sister, Mary; and beloved granddaughter, Mary-Kathryn. Left to remember him are Faye Abernathy and her daughters, Deborah (Gordon) Frantzich and Cynthia (Jerry) Hagy; and his children, Catherine Abernathy (Randall Grumpelt), Robert Andrew (Penelope) Abernathy III, Elizabeth Abernathy (Joseph) Vogler, and David (Michelle) Abernathy. He will also be remembered by granddaughters, Robyn (Jess) Kane, Elizabeth (Steve) Bielicki, Alice (Vela Phelan) Vogler, and Anna (Paul) Littman; grandsons Phillip Cooper, Scott (Sarah) Brown, Steve Andrews, and Cliff Grumpelt; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a family-only memorial service on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Parish of St. Eugene, Asheville, which will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook through the following links:
Live Stream: www.steugene.org
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT6zXQb_BOvQPb7AuqOjevA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/St-Eugene-Catholic-Church-156340377771074/
There will be a private burial service in the Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, Va. Singleton Funeral Service of Cedar Bluff, Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following charities supported by Dr. Abernathy:
ABCCM Medical Clinic, 155 Livingston Street, Asheville, NC 28801
St. Vincent DePaul Society of Asheville, c/o Parish of St. Eugene, 72 Culvern Street, Asheville, NC 28804Doctors Without Borders
USA, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 www.doctorswithoutborders.org