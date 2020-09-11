Newnam, Robert F. "Rusty"
Robert Franklin Newnam (Rusty), 94 years old, passed away at home on September 8, 2020. The celebration of his life will be held at Carraway United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Rusty was born September 25, 1925 to Robert Peyton and Jessie Mae Newnam. He grew up in the White Oak Community, graduated from Rankin High School and he retired from the Lorillard Corporation as an electrician. He was a lifelong member of Carraway United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist Men and the Friendship Sunday School Class. Rusty proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the 98th Seabee Battalion; remaining in the Naval Reserves until 1985; retiring as a chief
petty officer. Rusty was a member of both the American Legion Post 386 and the Revolution Masonic Lodge 552. He was a former member of the Oriental Shrine Club and the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Lodge.
Rusty is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Audrey Bell Newnam; and his sister, Lenoria N. Nabors. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Bob Jordan of Bluffton, SC, Kay and Randy Lee, Robin and Steve Jones, and Suzi and Scott Brewer, all of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren and spouses, Jessica (Lee) and Philip McInnis of Raleigh, NC, Lauren (Jones) and Rob Worrell of Cary, NC, Ashlyn (Jones) and Craig Nicholson of Huntersville, NC, Courtland Brewer and his sister, Chandler Brewer, both of Greensboro, NC; step
grandchildren, Monica (Jordan) and Doug Folken of Riverview, FL and Mark and Robin Jordan of Selbyville, DL; great-grandchildren, Tyler Grace and Jacob Parker McInnis of Raleigh, NC; best friend and brother-in-law, C.L. Nabors; special nephew, Kevin Nabors of Greensboro, NC; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carraway United Methodist Church at 1301 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed at the service in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.
