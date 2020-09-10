Robert W. "Bill" Ring
ABINGDON, Va.
Robert W. "Bill" Ring, 100, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee, due to the COVID-19 Virus.
He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Robert Walter and Anna Litton Ring. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Ring; one son, Robert William Ring Jr.; six brothers, Carlyle Ring, Jimmy Ring, Bobby Ring, Ray Ring, Delmer Goff, and Elmer Goff; and four sisters, Pauline Addington, Joyce Kiser, Dorothy Sim, and Kate Holbrook.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #688 for over 50 years in Kingsport, Tennessee, and O.E.S. for over 50 years where he served as a past patron. He was a Kentucky Colonel, an Honorary Member of the Shriners, and was a member of Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, Virginia.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sue Lambert of Abingdon, Virginia, and Kathy Litsas and husband, John of Raleigh, North Carolina; one son, Bobby Ring and wife, Vivian, of Haw River, North Carolina; five sisters, Eva Jarrett, Erma Ogburn, Betty Kirby, Frances Wills, and Deborah Presnell; one brother, Jessee Ring; six grandchildren, Matthew Lambert, Amanda Mogel and husband, Adam, Stephen Litsas and wife, Jen, Monica Litsas, Brandon Ring and wife, Jen, and Kelsey Ring; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Simon, Lisha, and Lucas; sister-in-law, Nell Colvard; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Graveside services and interment for Robert W. "Bill" Ring will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Ring Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ring Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia, 16330 Greenevers Court, Abingdon, VA 24210. Online condolences may be sent to the Ring family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.