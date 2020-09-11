Robert W. "Bill" Ring
ABINGDON, Va.
Robert W. "Bill" Ring, 100, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee, due to the COVID-19 Virus.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Graveside services and interment for Robert W. "Bill" Ring will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Ring Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ring Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia, 16330 Greenevers Court, Abingdon, VA 24210. Online condolences may be sent to the Ring family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.