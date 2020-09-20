Rodney Lewis "Bush" Blackwell
February 18, 1953 - September 18, 2020
Rodney Lewis Blackwell, age 67, of Honaker, Virginia, entered into Heaven on Friday, September 18, 2020, after a long and valiant fight with cancer.
Rod was born on February 18, 1953, in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late Ray and Mary Hawkins Blackwell. Rod (or as he was known by his nickname, "Bush" in high school) graduated from Honaker High School in 1972 and was known for his wit, art and poetry. He worked for Hart Brothers in various positions for more than fifty years. He was a volunteer for the New Garden Rescue Squad and an auxiliary policeman for many years. He also volunteered for the Honaker Volunteer Fire Department for over thirty years and was voted "Fireman of the Year" several times.
Rod was a music lover and a musician and loved to play his guitar with friends and family. He often played for his Granny Hawkins who loved him dearly. He was a well-known member of the community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He had a special interest and knowledge in local history; the Russell County Public Library and the Honaker Heritage Museum often used him as a reference.
Rod attended church during his youth at the Honaker United Methodist Church where he also attended Bible School and first discovered his love for God. He later attended and volunteered at the Honaker Church of God for many years. More recently, he attended Lebanon Community Fellowship.
Rod was a wonderful, devoted and caring father; a single parent to his children for many years. He was also a devoted son to his parents and was always available to them when they needed anything. He was a loving and supportive brother to his siblings; he will be greatly missed by his two sisters who depended on him to be the strong big brother that he was. But most of all, he will be missed by his loving wife, his two sons, his grandchildren and his fur-babies. He also has many cousins and friends who have faithfully prayed for and supported him through his illness with cards, texts and calls daily. He will be greatly missed by all but will be welcomed into his heavenly home by his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins who have gone before him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ciera Lakin Blackwell Dye; grandson, Abel Cage Petrick; brothers, Ricky, Ronald and Lonnie Blackwell; sister; Catherine Blackwell; niece, Hope Blackwell Wilson; and fur-baby, Hailey.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Lora Dye Blackwell; his beloved sons, Cody Blackwell and Matthew (Keisha) Blackwell; his cherished sisters, Jeni Blackwell (Eddie) Neely and Jewel Blackwell; his adored grandchildren, Alexis and Aleeah Blackwell, Casey, Colston and Brenton Blackwell, Eli and Mattilee Dye, and Jacob Keen; his precious fur-babies, Molly and Izzy; his nieces and nephews, Michelle, Kim, Heather, Nikki, Melody, Todd, Chad, R. J., Anthony and Joe.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Nurse Lisa, the staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital and the staff of The Cancer Center for the excellent care they provided.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Honaker officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Ross Cemetery at Razor Ridge in Grayson County, Virginia.
Members of Honaker Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of H & H Log Yard, Nephews, Zack Dye, Eddie Neely, Mark Dye, Joe Dye, Bill Dye and Harold Newberry. Nieces will serve as flowergirls.
The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Honaker Funeral Home where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with the Rev. James Earl Reynolds and the Rev. Monte Elswick officiating. Special music will be provided by Terry Honaker and the Harmony Singers.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.