Rose Ann "Rosie" Overbay
November 16, 1939 - September 17, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Rose Ann "Rosie" Overbay, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Emily Blevins.
Survivors include her husband, John Robert "Bob" Overbay; son, Johnny Overbay (Teresa); daughter, Deborah Powers (Josh); granddaughter, Ashley Overbay Turley (Keith); grandson, Garrett Overbay; great-grandson, Easton Turley; brother, William Blevins (Leda); sisters, Marie Shupe (Charlie), and Alice Sheets; sister-in-law, Sue Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Overbay family.