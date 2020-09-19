1/1
Sadie Long Garrick
1935 - 2020
Sadie Long Garrick

February 21, 1935 - September 17, 2020

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Sadie Elizabeth Long Garrick, age 85, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home in Sugar Grove.

She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Kilby and Hallie Long and was preceded in death by her first husband, William Louis Garrick; two sons, William "Billy" Garrick and Ronald Garrick; a brother, Rex Long; a sister Lola Rogers; and stepdaughter, Donna Anderson.

She was retired from the Brunswick Corporation having worked in Sugar Grove and Marion for over 30 years. She was a lifelong member of the Summit Baptist Church and enjoyed working outdoors with her flowers and garden.

Survivors include, her husband, Scott Anderson; two sons, John Garrick and Byron Garrick and wife, Julie; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; stepchild, Lisa Self; seven step grandchildren; special friend, Hope Blevins.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Jamin Boyer officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Garrick family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Slemp Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 18, 2020
Sadie will be missed. She was a wonderful woman Now she is resting in God’s arms.
Linda Viars. Jennings
Friend
