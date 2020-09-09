Shelby Jean Testerman
January 22, 1939 - September 7, 2020
MARION, Va.
Shelby Jean Testerman, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Shelby Jean Testerman was born on January 22, 1939, to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Edna Kathleen Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Testerman; brothers, Stuart Williams, Kelly Williams, Fred Williams, Ted Williams, and Danny Williams; one sister, Evelyn Barrett; and great-grandson, Remington.
She was such a loving, caring, selfless woman who enjoyed bringing joy and happiness to others. She loved her Savior and was truly an angel on Earth. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, and singing, but most of all her family. We are so grateful for her love, patience, and values she gave and taught us. Family was truly important to her and family gatherings made her the happiest.
Shelby is survived by her children, James Curtis Testerman Jr. "Jamie", Jason and wife, Sherry Testerman, and Jessica and husband, Jonathan Hogston; grandchildren, Tiffany and husband, Jonathan Rhoten, Jason Testerman, Jessica Testerman, and Jaiden Hogston; great-grandchild, Sierra Rhoten; sisters, Carolyn and husband, Harvey Taylor, and Brenda Simms; several nieces, nephews, her dog she loved Luke; and very special friends, Sherry Woods and Alice Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Bob Surber officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wassum Cemetery in Atkins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Testerman family.
