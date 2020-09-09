1/1
Shelby Jean Testerman
1939 - 2020
January 22, 1939 - September 7, 2020

MARION, Va.

Shelby Jean Testerman, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Shelby Jean Testerman was born on January 22, 1939, to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Edna Kathleen Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Testerman; brothers, Stuart Williams, Kelly Williams, Fred Williams, Ted Williams, and Danny Williams; one sister, Evelyn Barrett; and great-grandson, Remington.

She was such a loving, caring, selfless woman who enjoyed bringing joy and happiness to others. She loved her Savior and was truly an angel on Earth. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, and singing, but most of all her family. We are so grateful for her love, patience, and values she gave and taught us. Family was truly important to her and family gatherings made her the happiest.

Shelby is survived by her children, James Curtis Testerman Jr. "Jamie", Jason and wife, Sherry Testerman, and Jessica and husband, Jonathan Hogston; grandchildren, Tiffany and husband, Jonathan Rhoten, Jason Testerman, Jessica Testerman, and Jaiden Hogston; great-grandchild, Sierra Rhoten; sisters, Carolyn and husband, Harvey Taylor, and Brenda Simms; several nieces, nephews, her dog she loved Luke; and very special friends, Sherry Woods and Alice Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Bob Surber officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wassum Cemetery in Atkins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Testerman family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wassum Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 8, 2020
May God comfort Shelby's loved ones during this tremendous time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Elaine Woods Dixon
Friend
September 8, 2020
Jason and family. I Am so sorry. Prayers continue for you all.I sure will miss talking to Shelby at the Beauty Shop. She always had her own seat, and we always talked about everything. God bless you all. Love ya Joyce Sheffield
Joyce Sheffield
Friend
September 8, 2020
You've gained your angel wings so fly high sweet angel
DeeDee Woods Davis
Friend
September 8, 2020
To the family of Sweet Shelby,
I'm so sorry for your loss, I loved your momma very much she had a very special place in my heart where it will always stay .Just remember her last day here is her first morning with Jesus and remember your momma and daddy are together again and you will see them together again some sweet day.You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Fly high sweet angel.
DeeDee Woods Davis
Friend
