Shirley Jeanette Parris Atkins
April 17, 1946 - September 6, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Shirley Jeanette Parris Atkins, 74, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home.
Shirley loved working with children, she had operated a home day care, taught at Blair Preschool and also worked at Miss Amy's Day Care. She was retired from the Town of Abingdon after almost 20 years of service. Following retirement, she worked at Lady Bug Café and Cakery. Shirley loved taking care of her family and helping other people. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and yard work. She was a member of the Southview FCE Club. One of her most enjoyable activities was gathering with friends, she loved getting together with her Abingdon High School classmates from 1964 and also getting the Humphrey Family Reunion together for 44 years.
Shirley was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church where she served as church secretary, taught Sunday school and helped with children's church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Oliver Parris Jr. and Mildred Humphrey Parris; stepmother, Harvaline Parris; sisters, LaDonna Parris, Louise Bishop, Joyce Ann Hudson and Glenda Lee; and a stepsister, Becky Hayter.
Survivors include two children, Kim Atkins and David Atkins; a grandson who was her pride and joy, Hunter Atkins; one brother, Randolph "Randy" Parris and wife, Pat; one stepbrother, William Hayter and wife, Julia; the father of her children, Jerry Atkins; several nieces, nephews; a special cousin, Teresa Hurd and husband, Tom; and her granddog, Murphy.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Adam Wolfe and Pastor David Robins officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Atkins, Chris Lee, Shannon Markham, Ron Little, Tom Hurd, Allen Parris, Greg Humphreys, Stuart Mink, Raleigh Hayter and Labon Farmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Humphrey, Bill Humphrey, David Humphrey, Michael Sanders, Matthew Sanders, George Morrison, Jerry Taylor, Jeff Hudson, Howard Johnson, Dr. William Handy, Harvest Fellowship Church board members, Ronnie Osborne and Don Farmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Shirley Atkins can be made to Harvest Fellowship Church Growth Fun, P.O. Box 385, Meadowview, VA 24361.
