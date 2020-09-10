1/1
Shirley Jeanette Parris Atkins
1946 - 2020
Shirley Jeanette Parris Atkins

April 17, 1946 - September 6, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Shirley Jeanette Parris Atkins, 74, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Adam Wolfe and Pastor David Robins officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Atkins, Chris Lee, Shannon Markham, Ron Little, Tom Hurd, Allen Parris, Greg Humphreys, Stuart Mink, Raleigh Hayter and Labon Farmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Humphrey, Bill Humphrey, David Humphrey, Michael Sanders, Matthew Sanders, George Morrison, Jerry Taylor, Jeff Hudson, Howard Johnson, Dr. William Handy, Harvest Fellowship Church board members, Ronnie Osborne and Don Farmer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Shirley Atkins can be made to Harvest Fellowship Church Growth Fun, P.O. Box 385, Meadowview, VA 24361.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Ms. Atkins.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 East Main Street


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Frost Funeral Home
SEP
10
Service
07:00 PM
Frost Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
