Steven Patrick Willis
1962 - 2020
Steven Patrick Willis

September 17, 1962 - September 9, 2020

MARION, Va.

Steven Patrick Willis age 58, passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 in Marion, Va. after a lifelong illness.

Steven was born in Wise County to the late Luther Willis and Vivian Nixon Willis. He was also preceded in death by his special friend, Albert Biles; special lifelong friend, David Sweeny; and brothers-in-law, Roy Simpson and Matthew Summers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Faye Willis; daughter, Jaci Willis Sheppard and favorite son-in-law, Manuel; granddaughter that was the light of his life, Sunni Sheppard; brother, Anthony Willis and wife, Beverly; sister, Tammy Rigsby and husband, Ron; along with numerous other extended loving family and friends.

The family will have a private funeral service on Saturday September 12, 2020. Interment will be held in Wise County, Va. In lieu of flowers the family asks to keep the circle of love and do a good deed in memory of Steve. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Willis Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
September 11, 2020
Steve will surely be missed by so many people. Prayers for comfort and peace for his family and friends. RIP Stevie we love you!
Terry & Carolyn Bond
Friend
September 11, 2020
Stevie was such a good person, prayers for the family
Richard & Rene Porter
Friend
September 11, 2020
God bless the family. I worked many years underground with Steve. He was loved by all.
Eddie Mccowan
Friend
September 11, 2020
Jody & Charlene Bower
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, sending prayers for comfort to the family.
Nancy Carol Sllee
Family
September 11, 2020
RIP Steve, many good memories of working in the mines.
Mike Lee
Friend
September 11, 2020
Loving prayers to a special friend.
Victor Wright
Friend
September 11, 2020
Timberlin Duffy
Family
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
jacqueline laney
September 11, 2020
All of you are in my heart and prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for all.
Mildred Hale
Friend
September 11, 2020
Steve was a wonderful neighbor and friend. He would do anything he could for anyone expecting nothing in return. He will be very missed.
Jennifer Bralley
Neighbor
