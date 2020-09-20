1/1
Sue Castle
1945 - 2020
Sue Castle

LEBANON, Va.

Sue Castle, age 75, went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020.

Funeral services for Sue Castle will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Ken Morrison and Pastor Donnie Musick officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hicks Family Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be current and former members of the Lebanon Virginia Postal Service.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Castle family.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Combs Funeral Service
SEP
20
Burial
Hicks Family Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Service
291 Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA 24266
(276) 889-4444
