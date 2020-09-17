1/1
Sylvia Ryman Waters
Sylvia Ryman Waters

Sylvia Ryman Waters, 78, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Conway Waters Jr.; son, James Conway "JC" Waters III; and parents, Lewis and Elizabeth Showman Ryman.

Sylvia enjoyed spending time with family as well as traveling and volunteering. She also enjoyed flowers and yardwork.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Steve Summers and Melissa and Robert Spence; grandchildren, Josh Spence (Crystal), Aaron Summers (Meredith), Jeremiah Spence (Racheal), Adam Summers (Darla), Jacob Summers (Crystal), and Jonathan Spence; 10 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Wilma Ryman; sister, Barbara Ryman; sisters-in-law, Sandra Weatherholtz (Shelton), Gwen Hinkle (Earl), and Kim Diehl (Dennis); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091.

Online condolences may be made at www.maberryfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 PM
Maberry Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Maberry Funeral Home
SEP
19
Interment
Jacksonville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA 24091-2321
(540) 745-2121
September 14, 2020
May God's love give you strength during your time of sorrow. The Leon Waters Family.
Shirley Edillon
Family
September 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 13, 2020
“Punkin” and I were not only cousins but such great friends when we were growing up. The world seems sadder without her being here but I look so forward to seeing her again in the resurrection.
Betty Lyons
Family
