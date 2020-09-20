1/1
Thomas Mark Huggins
1954 - 2020
Thomas Mark Huggins

May 4, 1954 - June 26, 2020

BRISTOL, Va.

A memorial service honoring the life of Thomas Mark Huggins will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The service will be held at North Bristol Baptist Church, 46 Church St., Bristol, Va., where he served as a Deacon.

Mark was blessed with a joyful and loving spirit. His kindness touched the lives of many people and he is sorely missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. The memorial service, with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating, will begin at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

"To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:1

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 20, 2020.
