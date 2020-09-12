1/1
Tommy Jack Adkins Sr.
1940 - 2020
Tommy Jack Adkins Sr.

July 14, 1940 - September 10, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Tommy Jack Adkins Sr., 80, of the Denton Valley community, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Tommy was a former coal miner and a member of Highlands Fellowship. Tommy enjoyed devoting his time to the church food pantry as a volunteer for the past 10 years. He was an avid gardener and loved spending time with his dogs, Little Man and Bouncer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ocie Adkins; and two stepchildren, Christopher Pack and Lila Miles.

Survivors include his wife, Anna M. Adkins; five children, Rebecca Adkins, Vivian Jackson (Michael), Tommy Adkins Jr. (Gail), Janet Adkins and Christy Kennedy (Lee); one sister, Sue Fain (Bob); three brothers, Jerry Adkins, Jimmey Adkins (Debra) and Donnie Adkins (Pat); 12 grandchildren, Corey Adkins, Ryan Jackson, Jessica Shelton, Nicole Sparks, Sarah Jackson, Cody Adkins, Alex Adkins, Zachary Holsclaw, Felicia Coulthard, Amanda Woody, Luciana Kennedy and Ivy Brooke Zelanek; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Adkins Family Cemetery in the Denton Valley community of Washington County, Va., with Pastor Curtis Johnson officiating. Those attending should gather at the cemetery.

In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, masks are requested for the service and social distancing is encouraged.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Adkins.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2020.
