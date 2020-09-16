1/1
Tyler Cross
1930 - 2020
Tyler Cross

September 7, 1930 - September 14. 2020

Tyler Jessie Cross, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol/Blountville community, a graduate of Blountville High School and a member of Cross United Methodist Church for 80 years. He was employed by Big Jack Mfg. and SmithKline Beecham.

He was the youngest member of eleven children and was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. and Pearl Millsap Cross; and all his siblings, brothers, Willard, Fred, Ralph, Emmett and Howard Cross, and sisters, Ruby Warren, Sallie Elsea, Grace Blalock, Beulah Saul and Mattie Pearl Leonard.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Janelle Cross; son, Trent (Angela) Cross; daughter, Melanie (Donnie) Farmer; grandchildren, Cynthia Nicole (Jeff) Crites, and Brittany Farmer and fiancé, Chris Musick; and step great-granddaughter, Emma Crites.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Shelby Olds and staff of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Mac Carrier and Tammy Martin of Avalon Hospice, caregiver, Bethany Turbyfill and special friend, Shirley Bowery, as well as many other friends and neighbors.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lynn Sorrell and the Rev. Jim Saul officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery, in Blountville, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Harry Elsea, Doug Cross, Jerry Cross, Jimmy Blalock, Danny Blalock, Albert Moore, John Rosenbalm and Tim Elsea. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Farmer and Stanley Rosenbalm. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Cross United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Cross, 215 Johnson Hollow Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at ww.akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Cross family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:45 PM
Akard Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Akard Funeral Home
SEP
17
Committal
11:00 AM
East Tennessee Cemetery, in Blountville,
Funeral services provided by
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 989-4800
