Virginia Marie Blankenbeckler
August 4, 1957 - September 16, 2020
MARION, Va.
Virginia Marie Blankenbeckler, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Marion, Va. She was born in Maryland, to the late Claude Wilson Dillow and Verna Maxine Dillow and was preceded in death by a close friend, Becky Morris.
She worked in food service at the SWVA Mental Health Hospital for over 30 years and loved taking care of her grand kids.
Survivors include, her children, Mickey Blankenbeckler and wife, Jessica, Arin Jones and fiancé, Brian Burkett, and Brian Blankenbeckler; brother, Mike Dillow and wife, Doris; sister, Melinda Dillow and fiancé, Brian Ledford; grandchildren, Jacob Poston, Alyssa Blankenbeckler, Tyler Blankenbeckler, Kaylee Poston, Caleb Poston, Matthew Blankenbeckler, and Landon Blankenbeckler; nephews, Zachary and Tyler King; special friends, Annie and Bill Moran, Ms. Lucille Cook, Peggy Peake, and Wilma and Jim Ward, and her work family at the SWVA Mental Health State Hospital food service.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Hopkins and Pastor Don Mutter officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Round Hill Cemetery.
