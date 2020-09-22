Vista JoAnn Campbell
May 5, 1935 - September 21, 2020
Vista JoAnn Campbell, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born on May 5, 1935, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late William Denver and Lucy Natlee Galloway Campbell. JoAnn was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from BB&T. She attended Johnson Chapel Church.
Survivors include her brother, Denny Campbell; niece, Betsy Ann Rose and husband, John; two nephews, Charles Norton and wife, Nancy, and Tim Norton; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paula Townsend and husband, Jerry, and Juanita Jones and husband, W.L.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Bill Felty officiating.
