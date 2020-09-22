1/1
Vista JoAnn Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vista's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vista JoAnn Campbell

May 5, 1935 - September 21, 2020

Vista JoAnn Campbell, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born on May 5, 1935, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late William Denver and Lucy Natlee Galloway Campbell. JoAnn was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from BB&T. She attended Johnson Chapel Church.

Survivors include her brother, Denny Campbell; niece, Betsy Ann Rose and husband, John; two nephews, Charles Norton and wife, Nancy, and Tim Norton; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paula Townsend and husband, Jerry, and Juanita Jones and husband, W.L.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Bill Felty officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved