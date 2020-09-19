Willa Mae Hamilton
Willa Mae Hamilton, 82, wife of the late Arthur Lee Hamilton Jr., of New Freedom, Pa., died on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born the daughter of the late James D. and Jessie B. Hutton in Glade Spring, Va., on March 6, 1938.
Mrs. Hamilton attended Glade Spring High School, and relocated to Baltimore, Md., in her later teen years. She was employed by Westinghouse/Northrup Grumman. She was a supervisor in the Logistic/Warranty Divisions from 1965 until her retirement. She and Arthur relocated to Pa., where they enjoyed retirement. Willa often verbalized how the farm side of Pa. reminded her of her childhood in southern Va.
Willa is survived by daughters, Cindy Hamilton of Greenville, N.C., and Robin Hamilton and husband, Mark Twombley, of Pasadena, Md.; three grandchildren, Jillian Neal and husband, Justin, of Falls Church, Va., Nathan Twombley of Chesapeake, Va., and Marlowe Twombley of Pasadena, Md.; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Garrett Neal. She is also survived by her sister, Delores Wagner of Glade Spring, Va.; brother, James D. Hutton and wife, Phyliss, of Meadowview, Va.; and four nieces and nephews.
For those who may want to remember Willa in a special way, the family is asking that memorial gifts be made to National Headquarters, National Alzheimer's Association
, National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl – 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.