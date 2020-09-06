1/1
Zona Belle Harper
Zona Belle Harper

July 22, 1940 - September 4, 2020

Zona Belle Harper, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1940 in Bluff City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Clifford and Lucille Black Oliver. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Isaac Harper; daughter, Tobie Milhorn and husband Tim; son, Eric Harper; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends of the family. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: RVPDNQ

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 6, 2020.
