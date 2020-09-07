Zona Belle Harper
July 22, 1940 - September 4, 2020
Zona Belle Harper, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Shipley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
