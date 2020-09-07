1/1
Zona Belle Harper
Zona Belle Harper

July 22, 1940 - September 4, 2020

Zona Belle Harper, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Shipley Cemetery.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
