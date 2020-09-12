1/
Nancy Harry McDaniel
Nancy Harry McDaniel

Nancy Harry McDaniel, 74, passed away, August 25, 2020. She was a resident of Brighter Living in Hopewell, Va. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne McDaniel; former husband, Lewis Harry Sr.; and a daughter, Donna Harry Bryant.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Howard (Bruce); two sons, David Harry (Juanita) and Bubba Harry (Tina); son-in-law, Robert Bryant; brother-in-law, Charles Esque; along with nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to all of her loving caregivers.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to Covid-10. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2020.
September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
