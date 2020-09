LaDonna M. CasadayLaDonna M. Casaday, 66, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bunker Hill Christian Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Terry Malone officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com The care of LaDonna M. Casaday and her family has been entrusted to the staff Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.