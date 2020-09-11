LaDonna M. Casaday
LaDonna M. Casaday, 66, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bunker Hill Christian Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Terry Malone officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
.
The care of LaDonna M. Casaday and her family has been entrusted to the staff Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.