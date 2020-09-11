1/1
LaDonna M. Casaday
LaDonna M. Casaday

LaDonna M. Casaday, 66, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bunker Hill Christian Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Terry Malone officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of LaDonna M. Casaday and her family has been entrusted to the staff Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Bunker Hill Christian Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Bunker Hill Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
800 Truxton Drive
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 246-4631
