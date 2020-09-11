MohlerJames RichardMay 15, 1936September 9, 2020James Richard Mohler, age 84 of Rocky Mount, Virginia died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 15, 1936, a son of Jay and Elizabeth Mohler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mohler.He graduated from Louisville High School, Louisville, Ohio and attended Manchester College, North Manchester, Ind.Surviving are his three children, Diane Fabec (Ed) of Chesterland Ohio, John Mohler (Debby) of Brooklyn, Miss. and Jim Mohler (Jan) of Boones Mill, Va.; six grandchildren, Jim Germ, Andrew Germ, Jay Mohler, Julia Mohler, Jason Harrison and Zac Harrison; and three great-grandchildren, Audrey Germ and Austin Germ and Gage Harrison. Also surviving him is a long-time companion in Rocky Mount, Shirley Beckner.Funeral services will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in an outdoor private family service with the Rev. Andy Duffy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of James Mohler to The Nursing Program in care of the Franklin County High School, 700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service, Rocky Mount, Va.