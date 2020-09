My sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. George "Gee" Hauser. I met him over 40 years ago when he was the lifeguard at Kimberly pool. We came to bowl together in a league at Northside Lanes many years later and learned we shared a love for the Carolina Panthers! Though we didn't always see each other when we did it's was always like seeing your best friend!! He will truly be missed.

Myra Cornell

Friend