Peggy Wann Spangler
November 24, 1941 - September 8, 2020
Peggy Wann "Mamaw" Spangler, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late William and Zora Wann Pippin, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She retired after over 30 years from the Corner Dog House, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Spangler. Surviving include her children, Beverly "Beck" Stafford and husband Robert, Glenn Spangler, Randy Spangler and wife Susan; grandchildren, Jessi, Joshua, and Jeremy; great-grandchild, Neelan; special grandchildren, Hannah and Holly Taylor, Benjamin Stafford and wife, Julia; sister-in-law and best friend, Pat Mullins.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Deaconess Donna Camper officiating. The burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Mullins, Brian Mullins, Joshua Spangler, Jeremy Spangler, Dan Spangler, and David Taylor. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
