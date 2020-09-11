1/1
Phyllis Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Tucker

Phyllis Gibson "Tish" Tucker, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Survivors include daughters, Louise Tucker Anderson (Douglas) of Arlington, Va., Mary Scott Tucker McGowan (Patrick) of Richmond, and Adelia Tucker Harkess (Jim) of Cathedral City, Calif.; sister, Lucy Fielding of Millersville, Md.; brother, William Gibson of Rockwood, Tenn.; grandsons, Anthony Graham McGowan and Edwin Christopher McGowan of Richmond; and nieces and nephews. Service will be in Bristol Tennessee at a later date. Memorial donations to Farm Sanctuary, Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, or Tiger Haven.

Woody Funeral Home- Parham

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
8042883013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved