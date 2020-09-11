1/1
Randy Wingrove
1959 - 2020
Randy Wingrove

July 19, 1959 - August 24, 2020

Randy Farrell Wingrove passed away of natural causes on August 24, 2020, in his home in Waco. Randy was born July 19, 1959, at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, TX. He grew up in Waco attending Hillcrest Baptist Church where he played drums in church band. This experience fostered a lifelong love for music. Randy graduated from Richfield High School in 1977 and went on to work in his family's auto repair service center, Bell Auto Supply & Mikes Muffler Center, where he worked until he retired. There he developed a deep love for motorcycles and began building customized bikes. He was an avid fisherman, lover of all animals and spent as much time in nature as he could. Randy was very dedicated to his friends and his family and was the type of person that would give a stranger the last dollar in his wallet or the shirt off his back if needed. He always tried his best to be a peacemaker and a good friend to all. Randy is survived by his mother, Alice Wingrove; his brothers, Michael and Robert Wingrove; his sister, Cynthia Wingrove; his two daughters, Jennifer Wingrove Peck and Sarah Wingrove; and his only grandchild, Alice C. Peck; and his best friend since 7th grade, Matthew Lane. Randy's ashes will be spread on Lake Waco at a later date with his favorite Pink Floyd tracks playing in the background. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Central Texas.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
