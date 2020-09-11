Roland Stewart Williams
April 11, 1937 - September 9, 2020
MARION, Va.
Roland Stewart Williams, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Abingdon Health & Rehab, Abingdon, Va.
Roland was born in California but grew up in Oak Ridge, Tenn. during the World War II era, graduating Oak Ridge High School in 1955. He loved visiting and reminiscing and telling stories of his life in the Secret City to all who would listen. In his teen years he worked for Dr. Bass at Pine Valley Pharmacy where he developed his love for pharmacy. Roland attended pharmacy school in Louisiana; he then lived in Kingsport, Tenn. moving to Marion, Va. in the 1970's working as a pharmacist and store manager at multiple pharmacies including Super X, Revco, and CVS until his retirement in 2002. After a full 24 hours of retirement, he returned to work for Smyth County Community Hospital where he worked in Rural Retreat at Crossroads Pharmacy. Roland's second retirement was in 2012 but he quickly returned to work as an Interim Director and later Director of the Mel Leaman Free Clinic where he served an additional two years, finally fully retiring in 2014. During his final retirement, he learned retirement was quite fun and enjoyed life with his wife, Mavis – boating, traveling, and spending time with his friends. He especially enjoyed his Monday night "Lucky Dog" tradition, working out at the Wellness Center with Kim Reedy and most importantly, his time with his grandchildren. Over the years Roland was an active member of various organizations including the Lions Club, Rotary Club and Marion Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon as well as on multiple church committees.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Parker Williams Groppe; father, Eugene Williams; brothers, Ray and Stan Williams; and sister, Susan Williams Babb.
Roland is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mavis Slemp Williams of Marion, Va.; daughters, Leanne Wilburn (Casey), Jennifer DeBow (Troy) both of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Stephen Williams (Holly) of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Todd Williams of Chilhowie, Va., Ryan Williams of Richmond, Va. and Alex Williams (Anna) of Centreville, Va.; brothers-in-law, Larry Babb of Memphis, Tenn. and Harold Slemp (Betty Ann) of Marion, Va.; 16 grandchildren, Adeleine, Caleb, Meredith, Megan, Max, Owen, Lydia, Seth, Quinn, Tanner, Brendan, Hunter, Alex, Zack, Mason and Rafael; one great-grandchild on the way, Braylon DeBow; and many special friends he considered family.
Special thank you to Dr. Van Clampitt and staff; Dr. Phillip Shiner and staff of Roanoke Memorial Hospital, for their loving care over the years.
A celebration of Roland's life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Dr. Charles Stewart officiating. Burial in Rose Lawn Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests everyone wear a mask and practice safe, social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
To share memories of Roland Stewart Williams, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Roland's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.