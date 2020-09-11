1/1
Eric West
1968 - 2020
Eric West

August 19, 1968 - September 10, 2020

Eric West, 52, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Mr. West is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tammy; and only son, Robert (Maura), all of Taylorsville.

Mr. West was born in Hickory, Aug. 19, 1968, to Francis and the late Henry West. He graduated in 1991 from Lenoir Rhyne University Summa Cum Laude and earned degrees in Math and Economics, which served him well as a talented accountant for over 25 years. He additionally earned his Master's Degrees in Economics from Clemson University and Accounting from Gardner-Webb University. No one worked harder than Eric, and he made sure everyone knew it. Eric was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Taylorsville and served as treasurer for a number of years. He had the most fun shooting targets with his friend, Doug, and was always one to say what was on his mind. He thoroughly enjoyed meals cooked by his wife, Tammy, and loved his cat, Pounce. He would say his greatest accomplishment was his son, Robert.

Eric is additionally survived by his mother, Frances West of Hickory; sister, Laura West of Hickory; brother, Kevin (Tyra) West of Charlotte; mother and father-in-law, Vickie and Bob Jones of Shelby; sisters-in-law, Melanie (Craig) Conforti of Matthews, Kimberly (Michael) Melton of Shelby, and Bobbi (Carey) Wilkinson of Charlotte; many nieces and nephews; and multiple close family and friends.

He was predeceased in death by his father, Henry West.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Eric West Family Dinner Fund. Follow this link https://tinyurl.com/y3gclw4o to read testimonials and the lives Eric changed. If you would like to donate in honor/memory of Eric or your mentor, checks are payable to the NC Synod, ELCA – Eric West Family Dinner Fund; or choose Leadership/Discipleship and then Eric West Family Dinner Fund in the memo line https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=96379.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, including Pastor Andrew Miller and the North Carolina Synod, ELCA for their support. Eric was a personality, to say the least, and brought joy to countless lives. He will be dearly missed.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
September 10, 2020
Tammy, Robert and family, I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. May God give you strength and comfort during this difficult times. Sending love to you all.
Jennifer Canipe
Friend
