Jerry William Reid
1944 - 2020
Jerry William Reid

November 30, 1944 - September 9, 2020

Jerry Reid, 75, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 30, 1944, son of the late, Carroll David and Pearl Edna Wilson Reid. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Reid and Donald Reid; and two grandchildren, Christopher Alan Miller and Eric James Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Ann "Penny" Reid of the home; nine children, Tammy Lynn Reid of Tennessee, Lisa Kaye Miller of Indiana, Jerry William Reid Jr. (Crystal) of Hudson, Gary Allen Reid (Jennifer) of Granite Falls, Donnie Lee Reid of Lenoir, Jimmy Hall (Stephanie) of Granite Falls, Sandy Shelton (Rickie) of Granite Falls, Joyce McCall of Hickory, Crystal Tolbert (Steve) of Hudson; brother, Doyle Reid; three sisters, Linda Noland, Mary "Tootie" Lucy, Martha Butler; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Mackie Funeral Service Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne White officiating. Burial will be in Brookford City Cemetery.

Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations

www.mackiefh.com

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mackie Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral
02:00 PM
Mackie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mackie Funeral Home
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC 28630
(828) 396-3385
