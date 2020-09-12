Helen Aelise James
January 9, 1943 - September 4, 2020
Helen Aelise James, age 77, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. very peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on January 9, 1943, and was preceded in death by her parents, William Ford James and Della Mozelle (Harris) James.
She is survived by children, Natalie Louise Brown, sons, Peery Brown and fiancée, Lori Dusky, and Christopher Michael Brown and fiancée, Dawn Williams; granddaughter, Savanna Reneé Cox; grandsons, Jack David VanAntwerp and Stephen Lane Brown; and five great-grandchildren, Quincy Parker Richardson, Kissah K'lia Richards, Shylah Aelisse Richards, Lyrah Lelah Pearl Lewis and Shyne Saint Lee Lewis. She was a huge part of their lives and loved them so much!
She leaves behind Buddy, Dottie and Sassy, her loved and well taken care of cats. Helen was a hard worker, from OTR Truck driving to Restaurant Owner. Never a dull moment. Helen may have been best known for her quick wits and laughter; or quite possibly her cooking. Helen was one of the best cooks around. She loved cooking and talking to people. She shared her recipes over the years in a few different restaurants she owned.
Mom battled cancer for over two years. She never once gave up or complained. In such a time of seriousness, she was able to make family, nurses and doctors laugh. She could always muster up a smile or a thumbs up. Even during the final months of life and not being able to understand why we would not come in and visit, she'd still smile and do her best to wave through the window. She mostly wanted us to come in and talk and take her to Peking.
Funeral services will be held at Barnett's Funeral Home in Wytheville, Monday, September 14, 2020, with visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ed Schaack officiating. Online condolences may be extended to the family atwww.highlandfuneralservice.com
. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.