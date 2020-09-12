Steven Patrick Willis
September 17, 1962 - September 9, 2020
MARION, Va.
Steven Patrick Willis age 58, passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 in Marion, Va. after a lifelong illness.
Steven was born in Wise County to the late Luther Willis and Vivian Nixon Willis. He was also preceded in death by his special friend, Albert Biles; special lifelong friend, David Sweeny; and brothers-in-law, Roy Simpson and Matthew Summers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Faye Willis; daughter, Jaci Willis Sheppard and favorite son-in-law, Manuel; granddaughter that was the light of his life, Sunni Sheppard; brother, Anthony Willis and wife, Beverly; sister, Tammy Rigsby and husband, Ron; along with numerous other extended loving family and friends.
The family will have a private funeral service on Saturday September 12, 2020. Interment will be held in Wise County, Va. In lieu of flowers the family asks to keep the circle of love and do a good deed in memory of Steve. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Willis Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home