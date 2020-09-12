Booher Wilma Meade
January 10, 1951 - September 10, 2020
KERNERSVILLE, N.C.
JoAnne Meade Booher, 69, passed away on September 10, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. She was born on January 10, 1951, to Roy Meade and Dorothy Altizer Meade in Lebanon, Va.
JoAnne retired with 30 years of service from Advance Home Care. Joel Mills, the CEO, liked to say, "she had a lot to do with the growth of the company." Preceding her in death were her father, mother, and brother-in-law, Carl Sheffield.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Gary Steven Booher; a sister, Juanita Vanover (Roger); her mother-in-law, Shirley D. Booher; two sisters-in-law, Barbara George and Malissa "Micki" Paul (Gary); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to limitations to public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. The family ask that dear friends stop by the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020. A private graveside will be held at a later date in Abingdon, Va. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel are assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
