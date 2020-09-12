1/1
Booher Wilma Meade
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Booher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Booher Wilma Meade

January 10, 1951 - September 10, 2020

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.

JoAnne Meade Booher, 69, passed away on September 10, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. She was born on January 10, 1951, to Roy Meade and Dorothy Altizer Meade in Lebanon, Va.

JoAnne retired with 30 years of service from Advance Home Care. Joel Mills, the CEO, liked to say, "she had a lot to do with the growth of the company." Preceding her in death were her father, mother, and brother-in-law, Carl Sheffield.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Gary Steven Booher; a sister, Juanita Vanover (Roger); her mother-in-law, Shirley D. Booher; two sisters-in-law, Barbara George and Malissa "Micki" Paul (Gary); and several nieces and nephews.

Due to limitations to public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. The family ask that dear friends stop by the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020. A private graveside will be held at a later date in Abingdon, Va. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel are assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved