Raymond Ferguson
1952 - 2020
Raymond Ferguson

November 10, 1952 - August 7, 2020

SFC Raymond Ferguson, 67, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, in North Carolina, where he had lived since retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service.

Raymond was born on November 10, 1952, to the late Ray and Louise Trent Ferguson in Meadowview, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, David Bellamy.

He is survived by his former wife, Anna Ferguson; two sons, Robert and Ryan Ferguson; two daughters, Elizabeth and Mitchelle Ferguson; one brother, Charles Ferguson; four sisters, Ellen Bellamy, Susie Bryant, Joan Garrett, and Leona Thomas; seven grandchildren.

Raymond was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all his family, friends, and all who knew him. Rest in peace our dear brother.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to assist the family of Mr. Ferguson with this announcement.

Frost Funeral Home

250 E. Main St.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
