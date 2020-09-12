Raymond Ferguson
November 10, 1952 - August 7, 2020
SFC Raymond Ferguson, 67, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, in North Carolina, where he had lived since retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service.
Raymond was born on November 10, 1952, to the late Ray and Louise Trent Ferguson in Meadowview, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, David Bellamy.
He is survived by his former wife, Anna Ferguson; two sons, Robert and Ryan Ferguson; two daughters, Elizabeth and Mitchelle Ferguson; one brother, Charles Ferguson; four sisters, Ellen Bellamy, Susie Bryant, Joan Garrett, and Leona Thomas; seven grandchildren.
Raymond was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all his family, friends, and all who knew him. Rest in peace our dear brother.
