Edith G. Sutherland
April 14, 1942 - September 9, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Edith G. Sutherland, age 78, passed on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Edith was born on April 14, 1942, in Tangier Island, Va., to the late Matthew and Eunice Crockett Gaskins.
Left to cherish Edie's memory is her husband, Jessee C. Sutherland; son, Kevin Sutherland and wife, Teresa; daughter, Jennifer Hawley and husband, Gregory; grandson, Brent Jennell-Sutherland; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Interment will be held in Temple Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Face masks are required and social distancing practices must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
in Edie's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Edith G. Sutherland is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
