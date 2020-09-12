1/
Joseph Kowaczek
Joseph Kowaczek

June 18, 1942 - September 7, 2020

Joseph Kowaczek, 78, formerly of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.

Joseph was born in Chicago Illinois to Mary and Joseph Kowaczek on June 18, 1942. He worked for Federal Pacific, of Electro-Mechanical Corporation, for 50 years and was an active parishioner at St. Anne's Catholic Church. He loved fishing, boating, grilling, gardening and drawing.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Kowaczek; daughters and their husbands, Sharon and John Macdonald, and Donna and Greg Hirsch; and grandchildren, Brienne and Jackson Hirsch.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
