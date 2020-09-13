George Edward O'Quinn
July 13, 1940 - September 10, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
George Edward O'Quinn, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bristol Specialty Hospital, in Bristol, Tenn.
He was a 40 year member of the Rockville, Maryland Moose lodge. Mr. O'Quinn retired from Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey O'Quinn; parents, Morgan and Frances O'Quinn; brothers, Norman and Marvin O'Quinn; and sisters, Mary Douglas, Mamie Musick and Gladys Mutter.
Mr. O'Quinn is survived by his daughter, Robin O'Quinn-Carr and partner, Carroll Lee Shipe; granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Gutierrez-Carr; grandson, Darwin Andreas Gutierrez-Carr; brother, Henry "Dayton" O'Quinn; and sisters; Berthie Cardwell, Viola Thompson, Oma Spence and Edna Powers.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va.