George Edward O'QuinnJuly 13, 1940 - September 10, 2020SALTVILLE, Va.George Edward O'Quinn, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bristol Specialty Hospital, in Bristol, Tenn.He was a 40 year member of the Rockville, Maryland Moose lodge. Mr. O'Quinn retired from Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland after 35 years.He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey O'Quinn; parents, Morgan and Frances O'Quinn; brothers, Norman and Marvin O'Quinn; and sisters, Mary Douglas, Mamie Musick and Gladys Mutter.Mr. O'Quinn is survived by his daughter, Robin O'Quinn-Carr and partner, Carroll Lee Shipe; granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Gutierrez-Carr; grandson, Darwin Andreas Gutierrez-Carr; brother, Henry "Dayton" O'Quinn; and sisters; Berthie Cardwell, Viola Thompson, Oma Spence and Edna Powers.There will be a memorial service at a later date.Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com . The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the George Edward O'Quinn family.