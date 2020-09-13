1/
Joseph Lee "Jack" Lundy
Joseph Lee "Jack" Lundy

MARION, Va.

Joseph Lee "Jack" Lundy, 87, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jack was a member of the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Blevins Lundy; his parents, Earnest W. Lundy and Nellie Catron Lundy, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his son, Tim Lundy and wife, Susan; granddaughters, Heather Lundy and Stephanie Vrettos and husband, Nick; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. We encourage people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Lundy family.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cleghorn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA 24319
276-646-8652
