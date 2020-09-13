1/1
Dale Preston Phillips
1967 - 2020
Dale Preston Phillips

July 23, 1967 - September 10, 2020

Dale Preston Phillips, age 53, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. He was born on July 23, 1967, in Bristol, Tenn., and was son of Hal and Greta Jones Phillips. He worked as an executive operations officer, AAP, CCUE at the Veritas Federal Credit Union. He was a wonderful colleague, and he loved Disney.

Along with his parents, he was survived by his sister, Tracey Phillips; and stepbrother, David Cox and wife, Debbie.

At Dale's request, there will be no formal services held at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 13, 2020.
