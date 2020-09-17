Tonino S. "Tony" Genova
Tonino S. "Tony" Genova entered eternal rest on September 6, 2020.
Tony was born on September 11, 1937, in Tripoli, Libya. As a teenager he learned electronics and mechanical repairs while working in his Uncle's garage. When he became an adult, he worked for Haliburton which took him to places such as the Sahara Desert. After moving to the United States in 1964, Tony learned English, became a United States citizen, married Gladys R Cotton, and became a loving father to four boys. Tony and Gladys had been married for 55 years. Tony moved the family from New Jersey to Floyd, Virginia, and he started working at Skyline Ford as a mechanic and then as an electrician at Hollingsworth and Vose, where he worked until his retirement. Tony enjoyed his home life with Gladys, raising his boys and kept busy in retirement by tinkering on projects.
Tony is survived by his wife, Gladys; his sons, Greg, Mike, and Gary; and his sister, Angela Genova. He was predeceased by his son, Marcus; his sister, Pina Trauger; and his brother, Vittorio Genova. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Collin, Kayley and Maren; his nieces, Lesha, Tatiana, Silvia, Sonia; and nephew, Dario.
A private ceremony will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery, Floyd, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.