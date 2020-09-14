Keitha Dawn Yates
May 6, 1969 - September 10, 2020
Keitha Dawn (Alley) Yates, age 51, died unexpectedly at her home in the Bandy section of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, on. Keitha was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and co-worker whose beautiful smile, loving inner light, and selfless, caring sweet nature will forever be remembered by those she touched and loved.
Keitha was born at Richlands, Virginia, the daughter and darling "baby of the family" of the late Homer S. Alley and Doris Ann (Blankenship) Alley. She was the best daughter to her Momma and Dad, caring for them and loving them with her whole heart, and she was the dearest, sweetest sister to her four siblings who adored their baby sister, the best of the lot.
She graduated from Richlands High School in 1987, remaining friends with her classmates throughout the years, and graduated from Southwest Virginia Community College in 1989. She was the always-smiling and helpful and well-recognized employee of Food City at Claypool Hill, Virginia, recently celebrating her twenty-five years of employment with the store as it first opened its doors.
Keitha met and married her partner and the love of her life, Malcolm (Mickey) Yates, and they had two children, Matthew Yates and Halee Yates Horn, who are left with a devastating loss of wife and mother, Keitha's most cherished roles in life. She loved racing, camping, beaching, cooking, and reading and having family dinners and "weiner roasts" at Momma's house.
Keitha was preceded in death by her humble and kind dad, Homer S. Alley; her maternal grandparents, Roxie and Noah Blankenship; and her paternal grandparents, Narcie and James Alley.
Those lost who remain to mourn her death and treasure her memory include Mickey Yates, her husband of 29 years; son, Matthew R. Yates of Bandy, Virginia; daughter, Halee Yates Horn and husband, Kendrick of Indian Creek, Virginia; Doris Ann Alley, her heartbroken mother, of Cedar Bluff, Va.; her close siblings, Karen G. Brown and husband, Gene, of Cedar Bluff, Va., Dr. Teresa Alley Yearout of North Tazewell, Va., Rhonda Earls and partner, Thomas Tate, of Wytheville, Va., and Michael Alley and wife, Kathy, of Cedar Bluff, Va., and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Special family and friends who survive are Etta and Johnny Yates and children, Jeanie and Randy Davis and children, godchildren, Megan Lester and Joseph Davis, Amanda and Brad Keen and children, Brian and Paige Yates and children, Lisa Haywood, Sarah Brown, Delia Shreve, Lisa Hardy, and too many co-workers and others to mention but were in Keitha's heart.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Virginia. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family request masks be worn.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Lisa Haywood officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family of Keitha Dawn Alley Yates is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.