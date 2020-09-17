James "Jim or Jimbo" Seigo
August 20, 1956 - September 9, 2020
BRISTOL, Tenn.
James "Jim or Jimbo" Seigo, 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Jim enjoyed all types of racing and loved putting together model cars. He was a wonderful artist and loved music. Jim was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Seigo and Pauline Quesenberry Seigo.
Survivors include his sister, Elizabeth Weaver (Michael); nephew, Travis Wagers (Jessica); great nephews, Jeb and Jase Wagers; uncles, Tom Seigo and William Hinkle; aunt, Ethelene Quesenberry, and several cousins. He is also survived by his special longtime friend, Kathy Mumpower and her daughters, DeeDee Hash and Sherry Golec, as well as their children, Ashley Jackson, Christa Mumpower, Krysten Lyons and Courtney Golec; two close friends, Ray and Donna Fawcett; and Spot, the cat.
Family and friends will gather for an inurnment service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Craig Wylie officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Jim Seigo can be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or your local humane society.
