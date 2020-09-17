1/
James "Jim, Jimbo" Seigo
1956 - 2020
James "Jim or Jimbo" Seigo

August 20, 1956 - September 9, 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn.

James "Jim or Jimbo" Seigo, 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Jim enjoyed all types of racing and loved putting together model cars. He was a wonderful artist and loved music. Jim was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Seigo and Pauline Quesenberry Seigo.

Survivors include his sister, Elizabeth Weaver (Michael); nephew, Travis Wagers (Jessica); great nephews, Jeb and Jase Wagers; uncles, Tom Seigo and William Hinkle; aunt, Ethelene Quesenberry, and several cousins. He is also survived by his special longtime friend, Kathy Mumpower and her daughters, DeeDee Hash and Sherry Golec, as well as their children, Ashley Jackson, Christa Mumpower, Krysten Lyons and Courtney Golec; two close friends, Ray and Donna Fawcett; and Spot, the cat.

Family and friends will gather for an inurnment service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Craig Wylie officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Jim Seigo can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or your local humane society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Seigo.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 East Main Street


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Inurnment
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
September 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
