Jean Stuart Patrick ParisMay 29, 1926 - September 9, 2020BRISTOL, Tenn.Beloved mother, sister and aunt, Jean Patrick Paris, surrounded by family, passed away at home peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, September 8, 2020.She was 94 years young and still enjoyed playing bridge, going to Church, and never missed a chance to celebrate a birthday or visit friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Doris Patrick; husband, Merriel D. Paris; and three of her four sisters, Patsy Abercrombie, Ellen Patrick, and Francis Watts.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Paris Lyle; son, Patrick Paris; youngest sister, Doris Faulkner; nieces, Patrish Haddix and Cindy Gensurowsky; nephews, Joe Pecktal, Pat Watts, Ed Watts and Chuck Faulkner; as well as her rescue, dog Sophie.A graduate of Tennessee High in1945, Jean was a member of the "Deb-U-Teen Club" that served hot coffee and donuts to the troops who stopped at the Bristol train station on their way to service in World War II. After graduation, she took the train herself to Washington, D.C. to become a registered nurse, and subsequently graduated Cum Laude.After working several years as a nurse, Jean became a full-time wife and mother. In the mid 1960s, the family relocated to Florida, where Jean spent the next 30 years active in local charitable organizations, gardening and world travel. For the last 26 years, Jean has lived in the Bristol area, where she is affectionately known as the "Sticker Lady" by the children at the YWCA.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1900 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, Va.In a separate ceremony, Jean will join her husband, already interned, at Arlington National Cemetery.The family wishes to extend special thanks to the aids, Sandee Tibbs, Leisa Lawrence, Barbara Patton and Tina Cline, who helped in Jean's care as well as the nurses of Ballad Home Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YWCA of NETN and SWVA, 106 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620, or McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1900 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA24201.Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620