Alice Camelia Williams
September 7, 1934 - September 12, 2020
MENDOTA, Va.
Alice Camelia Williams, age 86, passed away on September 12, 2020.
She was born on September 7, 1934, to the late Charles Newman and Pearl Hagy Newman.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at The Mendota Cemetery with Brother Sammy Vickers officiating. The family and friends will meet at by 1:45 p.m. at the Cemetery.
Online condolences can be submitted to family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Williams.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210