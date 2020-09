Alice Camelia WilliamsSeptember 7, 1934 - September 12, 2020MENDOTA, Va.Alice Camelia Williams, age 86, passed away on September 12, 2020.She was born on September 7, 1934, to the late Charles Newman and Pearl Hagy Newman.Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at The Mendota Cemetery with Brother Sammy Vickers officiating. The family and friends will meet at by 1:45 p.m. at the Cemetery.Online condolences can be submitted to family at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Williams.Frost Funeral Home250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210