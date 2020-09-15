1/
Alice Camelia Williams
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Camelia Williams

September 7, 1934 - September 12, 2020

MENDOTA, Va.

Alice Camelia Williams, age 86, passed away on September 12, 2020.

She was born on September 7, 1934, to the late Charles Newman and Pearl Hagy Newman.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at The Mendota Cemetery with Brother Sammy Vickers officiating. The family and friends will meet at by 1:45 p.m. at the Cemetery.

Online condolences can be submitted to family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Williams.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frost Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved